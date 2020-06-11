Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $223,000 Position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,253.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,001 shares of company stock worth $494,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $592.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.09. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

