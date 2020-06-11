Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.12% of Funko as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Funko by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Funko by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Funko stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $351.85 million, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. Funko Inc has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Funko had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

