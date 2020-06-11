Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in ICL Group by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 592,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 128,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 199,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 353.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 163,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 127,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $3.63 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICL. TheStreet cut ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.