Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 17,000 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Crescent Point Energy worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 16,621.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 108.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.