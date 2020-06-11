Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,292 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 74.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,292 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 365,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 544.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

