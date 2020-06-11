291,000 Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.30% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,014,853 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after buying an additional 1,398,163 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 870,167 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,080,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 537,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 853,470 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $480.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

