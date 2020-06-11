Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.19. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.