Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $4,292,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Fortis by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

