Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $62.22 on Thursday. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.36.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

