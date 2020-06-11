Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $649,000 Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

