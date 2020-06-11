Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 58.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 64.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIB opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts forecast that Bancolombia SA will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

