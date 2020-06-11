Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $129.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.62. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

