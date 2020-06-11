Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Ferro worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 1,448.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of FOE opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

