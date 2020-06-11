Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $2,151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $6,946,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,743,000 after acquiring an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.