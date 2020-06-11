FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $84,600,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,561,000 after purchasing an additional 735,227 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,768,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,510,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.80 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

