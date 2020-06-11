Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,400 Shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 71.6% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 8,693,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,933,000 after buying an additional 1,257,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Cosan Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.83. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

