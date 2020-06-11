Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,108 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of GT opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

