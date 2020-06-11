US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BC opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.32 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

