US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

Shares of FWONK opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.