Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 43,022 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147,175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

HR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.