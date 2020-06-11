Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

