Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $87,000 in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,130 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 79.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVA shares. UBS Group raised Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Covanta stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.18 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

