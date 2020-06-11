US Bancorp DE Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $189.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day moving average of $206.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

