Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 32,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Futures Contract

