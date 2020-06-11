Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 173 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,441.67 and a beta of 0.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

