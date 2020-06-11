Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,463 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 59.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $110.26 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

