Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,748 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.36, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.57, for a total value of $2,259,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,270 shares of company stock worth $10,940,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens cut their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $385.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.69. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $428.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 242.25 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.