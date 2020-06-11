Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 367 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

QTS stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -219.48 and a beta of 0.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

