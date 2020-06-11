Citigroup Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,911,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $48.99 on Thursday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $666.98 million, a PE ratio of 288.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

