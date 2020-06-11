Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FOX by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in FOX by 466.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $30.33 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

