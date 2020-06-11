Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 670,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 548,471 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,137,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after buying an additional 541,093 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.2% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,927,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,914,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,126,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 73,076 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TX. ValuEngine cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NYSE TX opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.32. Ternium SA has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ternium SA will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.