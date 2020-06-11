Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Up 0%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.90, 7,544 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 224,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPI. ValuEngine lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 304,369 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,021,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 178,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

