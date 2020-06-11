JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,169 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

HEFA opened at $28.10 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

