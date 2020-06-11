Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUPN opened at $24.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

