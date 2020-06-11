Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $32.30 on Thursday. RMR Group Inc has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.35.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMR shares. Citigroup lowered RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

