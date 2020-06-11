Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 6248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.64).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 61.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.91.

Catalyst Media Group (LON:CMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 1.53 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Catalyst Media Group Plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, provides specialized broadcast solutions in the United Kingdom. The company's broadcast solutions include HD, UHD, satellite uplinks, streaming, satellite Internet and teleport, and fiber services.

