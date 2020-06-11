Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings per share of ($1.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.82). Boyd Gaming reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 419.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Strs Ohio raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.92. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

