SunTrust Banks Boosts Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $50.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALLO. BidaskClub downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 487,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $23,102,854.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,937 shares of company stock worth $23,675,015. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 69,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

