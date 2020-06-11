Craig A. Kuiper Sells 4,362 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

