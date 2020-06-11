US Bancorp DE Has $838,000 Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 62,537 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $16,210,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,021,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.68. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.