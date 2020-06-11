US Bancorp DE Sells 37,625 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in L Brands were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.21. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LB. Barclays increased their price target on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

