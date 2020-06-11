Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 58 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $366.16 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.25.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total transaction of $5,093,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

