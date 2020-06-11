$0.22 EPS Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Compass Point lowered Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 373,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 564,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 440,388 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $7.64 on Monday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.32.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

