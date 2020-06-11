Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.56). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 138.31%. The company had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. FIX started coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 82.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRTX opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.