Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Raised to £101.55 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,847 ($125.33) to £101.55 ($129.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.91) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($146.37) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.82) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($123.46) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($112.26) to £101 ($128.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,167.22 ($116.68).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 7,698 ($97.98) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,458.08. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.