CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CMCX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187 ($2.38).

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.96) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.13 million and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.58. CMC Markets has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 227.90 ($2.90). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.81.

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

