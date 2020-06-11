Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.14 ($5.26).

LON:BME opened at GBX 343.90 ($4.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.25.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

