Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.78) to GBX 516 ($6.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.98) to GBX 419 ($5.33) in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.50) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.25 ($7.39).

BAB opened at GBX 386.70 ($4.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 296.53 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.40). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 399.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 488.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £31,900 ($40,600.74).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

