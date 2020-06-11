B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 413.14 ($5.26).

BME opened at GBX 343.90 ($4.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 349.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.25. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Analyst Recommendations for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

