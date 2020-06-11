Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Syncona stock opened at GBX 219.76 ($2.80) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.37).

In related news, insider Melanie Gee sold 10,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.42), for a total value of £19,769.50 ($25,161.64).

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

